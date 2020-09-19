Elena Gaeta
Born: July 12, 1934; Totatiche Jalisco, Mexico
Died: September 17, 2020; Peru
PERU – Elena Orozco Gaeta, 86, of Peru, passed away in her home on September 17, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in St. Valentine's Church in Peru, with Msgr. Richard Soseman officiating. Burial will be in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.
Mrs.Gaeta was born in Totatiche Jalisco, Mexico on July 12, 1934 to Jose and Altagracia Orozco Munoz. She married Atilano Alzarado Gaeta. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, walking, going to church and praying. She loved everyone, especially her family andthey loved her.
Mrs.Gaeta is survived by nine children, Ramon, Consuelo, Jose Manuel, Efrain, Mario, Angel, Yolanda, Estela, and Abel; 28 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four brothers; and one sister.
