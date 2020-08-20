Elizabeth Finley



Born: March 31, 1922



Died: August 16, 2020



SURPRISE, Arizona – Elizabeth Finley, nee Harboldt, 98, of Surprise, AZ passed away Sunday, August 16th, 2020.



"Bette" was born on March 31st, 1922 to John and Eva(Engle) Harboldt. She married Donald Finley on January 1st, 1944 and lived on a farm in rural Utica, IL before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1962. Bette graduated from Arizona State University with a master's degree in nursing. She retired early from the Phoenix Veterans Hospital to care for her husband Donald.



Bette is survived by her sisters, Ellen Oaks of Edmond, OK, Mary Inge of San Antonio, TX, Olive May Mecum of Surprise, AZ, and Jane Finley of Surprise, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband Donald; and brothers, John and Robert Harboldt.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store