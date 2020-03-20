Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fitton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Fitton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Fitton Obituary
Elizabeth 'betty' fitton

Born: Feb. 14, 1924; La Salle

Died: March 14, 2020; Crete

SPRING VALLEY – Elizabeth "Betty" Fitton, 96, of Spring Valley, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. James Manor in Crete.

Graveside service for Betty was March 18 at St. Vincent Cemetery in La Salle.

Betty was born in La Salle on February 14, 1924 to Frank and Marie (Wokna) Dresbach. She married Joseph Fitton at St. Mary Church in Peru on June 19, 1948. Joe preceded her in death on April 16, 1988.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the church choir. Betty was a nurse, working at St. Mary Hospital and the Hygienic Institute.

Betty is survived by 3 sons, Barney (Laurie) Fitton of Yorba Linda, California, Michael (Nan) Fitton of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Mark Fitton of Terre Haute, Indiana; 3 daughters, Maureen (James) Faletti of Crete, Mary Jo (Marc) Curless of Orland Park; and Linda (Kevin) Hrovat of Spring Valley; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ben Dresbach.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Margaret Hospital Foundation.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; son, Matthew in infancy; brothers, Donald and William; and her sister, Patricia.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -