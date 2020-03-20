|
|
Elizabeth 'betty' fitton
Born: Feb. 14, 1924; La Salle
Died: March 14, 2020; Crete
SPRING VALLEY – Elizabeth "Betty" Fitton, 96, of Spring Valley, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. James Manor in Crete.
Graveside service for Betty was March 18 at St. Vincent Cemetery in La Salle.
Betty was born in La Salle on February 14, 1924 to Frank and Marie (Wokna) Dresbach. She married Joseph Fitton at St. Mary Church in Peru on June 19, 1948. Joe preceded her in death on April 16, 1988.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the church choir. Betty was a nurse, working at St. Mary Hospital and the Hygienic Institute.
Betty is survived by 3 sons, Barney (Laurie) Fitton of Yorba Linda, California, Michael (Nan) Fitton of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Mark Fitton of Terre Haute, Indiana; 3 daughters, Maureen (James) Faletti of Crete, Mary Jo (Marc) Curless of Orland Park; and Linda (Kevin) Hrovat of Spring Valley; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ben Dresbach.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Margaret Hospital Foundation.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; son, Matthew in infancy; brothers, Donald and William; and her sister, Patricia.