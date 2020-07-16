Ellen M. Necker



Died: July 12, 2020; Streator



OTTAWA – Ellen Mozine Necker, 87, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Parker Nursing Home in Streator.



A celebration of life will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the home of her son, Mark Tobias ,at 150 East Fremont Street, Ottawa, IL, 61350.



Per her wishes, she will be brought home to Scottsboro, Alabama. She will be laid to rest next to her father and mother on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 28615 Us Highway 72, Pine Haven, Hollywood, AL.





