1/
Ellen M. Necker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. Necker

Died: July 12, 2020; Streator

OTTAWA – Ellen Mozine Necker, 87, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Parker Nursing Home in Streator.

A celebration of life will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the home of her son, Mark Tobias ,at 150 East Fremont Street, Ottawa, IL, 61350.

Per her wishes, she will be brought home to Scottsboro, Alabama. She will be laid to rest next to her father and mother on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 28615 Us Highway 72, Pine Haven, Hollywood, AL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved