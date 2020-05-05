Elsie 'Lorraine' Both



Died: May 3, 2020; Marseilles



MARSEILLES – Elsie "Lorraine" Both, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.



Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private with Reverend William Chormann of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store