Elsie "Lorraine" Both
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie 'Lorraine' Both

Died: May 3, 2020; Marseilles

MARSEILLES – Elsie "Lorraine" Both, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private with Reverend William Chormann of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved