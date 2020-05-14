Elva J. Veeder
Elva J. Veeder

Died: May 12, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Elva Jean Veeder, 98, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at her home..

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Paul Robinson, Pastor of Harvest Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.


Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
