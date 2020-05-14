Elva J. Veeder



Died: May 12, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Elva Jean Veeder, 98, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at her home..



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Paul Robinson, Pastor of Harvest Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.





