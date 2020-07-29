Eric A. Kellett
Born: September 23, 1981; Peru
Died: July 27, 2020; Peoria
LA SALLE – Eric A. Kellett, 38, of La Salle, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle with Pastor Brenden McDonald of Faith Church, Peru officiating. Private burial will be held in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eric was born September 23, 1981 in Peru to Timothy Kellett and Alice Dilling. He was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School.
Eric previously worked as a manager at CIT Trucks in Peru and he enjoyed golfing.
Survivors include two sons, Jonathon and Andrew Kellett of LaSalle; his parents, Alice and Daniel Buczkowski of LaSalle and Timothy (Janice) Kellett of California; two sisters, Amanda Williams of LaSalle and Jamie (Farnosh) Jaberi of Tennessee; three brothers, Clinton (Jasmin) Lyons III of Germany and Christopher Lyons and Joseph Lyons both of La Salle; several nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Amber Foltz of La Salle.
He was preceded in death by one son, Ethan Kellett and his grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
