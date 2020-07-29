1/1
Eric A. Kellett
Eric A. Kellett

Born: September 23, 1981; Peru

Died: July 27, 2020; Peoria

LA SALLE – Eric A. Kellett, 38, of La Salle, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle with Pastor Brenden McDonald of Faith Church, Peru officiating. Private burial will be held in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Eric was born September 23, 1981 in Peru to Timothy Kellett and Alice Dilling. He was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School.

Eric previously worked as a manager at CIT Trucks in Peru and he enjoyed golfing.

Survivors include two sons, Jonathon and Andrew Kellett of LaSalle; his parents, Alice and Daniel Buczkowski of LaSalle and Timothy (Janice) Kellett of California; two sisters, Amanda Williams of LaSalle and Jamie (Farnosh) Jaberi of Tennessee; three brothers, Clinton (Jasmin) Lyons III of Germany and Christopher Lyons and Joseph Lyons both of La Salle; several nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Amber Foltz of La Salle.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ethan Kellett and his grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
