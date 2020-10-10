Ernest Haage
Born: June 22, 1937; Ottawa
Died: October 7, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA – Ernest Haage, 83, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, with Father Gary Caster officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery. Due to CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Ernest was born June 22, 1937, in Ottawa, to George and Hazel (Grassmayer) Haage. He married Darlene Jacklovich on October 10, 1959 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa.
Ernest loved to Garden and had a great interest in trains. He also enjoyed traveling, he traveled with his wife on several occasions to Florida and South Dakota. He was also an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene; his children, Mary Ann (Alan) Lagger, Ronald (Jennifer) Haage, Ken (Julie) Haage; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Lagger, Courtney Haage, Cody Haage, Emily (Cody) Williamson, and Trey Haage; and his great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Haage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Helen Houchin, Beverly Owston, George Haage, Joe Haage, and Sara Zelinski; and his beloved dog, Bubba.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and friends.
Memorials in his honor may be directed to Marquette High School or Pet Project.
