Esther J. Washkowiak



Died: October 20, 2020; Spring Valley



OGLESBY – Esther J. Washkowiak, 87, formerly of Oglesby, died October 20, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.



Services are tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation tentatitvely scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition





