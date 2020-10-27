1/1
Esther J. Washkowiak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther J. Washkowiak

Born: December 20, 1932; Oglesby

Died: October 20, 2020; Spring Valley

OGLESBY – Esther J. Washkowiak, 87, formerly of Oglesby, died October 20, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby.The Rev. Marc Strand will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.  Due to current conditions, masks and social distancing will be required.

Esther was born December 20, 1932 in Oglesby to Albert and Lena (Hawking) Delvallee. She married Arthur Washkowiak June 30, 1951 in Sacred Heart Church, Oglesby. He died May 2, 2018. Esther worked at Westclox and later as a clerk at Illinois Valley Food Center, La Salle. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Soul Sisters.

She is survived by three sons, Gary(Nancy) Washkowiak of Ottawa, David (Josie) Washkowiak of Mercedes, TX and Dennis (Linda) Washkowiak of Granville; a daughter, Debra (Robert) Pinter of Peru; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eileen Sciarini of Oglesby.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Connie Ott on July 1, 1999; two brothers; and two sisters.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shields Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved