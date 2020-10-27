Esther J. Washkowiak
Born: December 20, 1932; Oglesby
Died: October 20, 2020; Spring Valley
OGLESBY – Esther J. Washkowiak, 87, formerly of Oglesby, died October 20, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby.The Rev. Marc Strand will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel. Due to current conditions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Esther was born December 20, 1932 in Oglesby to Albert and Lena (Hawking) Delvallee. She married Arthur Washkowiak June 30, 1951 in Sacred Heart Church, Oglesby. He died May 2, 2018. Esther worked at Westclox and later as a clerk at Illinois Valley Food Center, La Salle. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Soul Sisters.
She is survived by three sons, Gary(Nancy) Washkowiak of Ottawa, David (Josie) Washkowiak of Mercedes, TX and Dennis (Linda) Washkowiak of Granville; a daughter, Debra (Robert) Pinter of Peru; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eileen Sciarini of Oglesby.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Connie Ott on July 1, 1999; two brothers; and two sisters.
