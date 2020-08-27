Esther Sparks
Born: November 17, 1937
Died: August 25, 2020
PERU – Esther (Durdan) Sparks, 82, of Peru, died peacefully at Illinois Valley Community Hospital on August 25, 2020.
A prayer service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Peru, with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor officiating. Burial will be at Peru City Cemetery, Peru. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m .to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Esther was born November 17, 1937, in Streator, IL to Mabel (Olsen) and Andrew Durdan. She was raised on a farm near Grand Ridge, IL and attended a one-room country school in Grand Rapids Township. She graduated from Streator Township High School in 1955. She married Harold Sparks on November 24, 1960 and settled down in Peru. Esther was a housewife, raising their three children before joining the Illinois Valley Chapter of the AmericanRed Cross in 1979. She served as executive secretary until her retirement in 1997. She continued to serve as a Red Crossvolunteer for over 20 years.
She was a 50-yearmember of St. Joseph's Church. Estherwas a den mother for the Cub Scouts for a number of yearsm and also a leader forlocal Girl Scouts. Much like her mother, Esther loved working in her flowerbeds, sewing on her old Singer machine, and cooking. Her father taught her the love of attending Sunday Mass, and as a writer, wrote prayers of her own.
Esther grieved overthe loss of her four sisters – Darlene Kollar, Gladys Palaschak, Nancy Shields,and Joyce Blakemore – all dying at a young age. She wrote anthologies of her sisters for their families as well as herown biography. She enjoyed working with members of the family in writing the "Family Ties" newsletter to share family happenings. The consummate journalist, Esther documented a great deal of family history.
Surviving are herthree children, Anthony (Leslie) Sparks of Peru, Christine (Steve) Coil of McHenry, IL, and Jeff (Wendi) Sparks, Palm Bay, FL, and a very devoted niece,Elizabeth (Steve) Davis of Peru.
Esther was privileged to have five grandchildren, Brian Owczarek, Caitlin Owczarek, Danny Sparks, Adam Coil, and Benjamin Coil; and one great-grandchild, Ryan Owczarek.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold (2010); her parents, Mabel and Andrew Durdan, andher four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to La Salle Veterans Retirement Home or the donor's choice.
Pallbearers will beher grandchildren, Brian, Danny, Adam, Ben and her nephews, Kenneth Kollar and Phillip Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughter, Caitlin and her niece, Caitlin Brown.
