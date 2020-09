Esther Vera



Died: September 15, 2020; Rockford



DEPUE – Esther Vera, 57, of DePue, died September 15, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 3 p.m. in St. Patrick's Church in La Salle, with the Rev Thomas Otto officiating. Visitationwill be from 3 until 8 p.m. Sunday in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.





