Eugene F. Gatchel Sr.
Born: February 21, 1936; Dixon
Died: April 24, 2020; Peru
PERU – Eugene F. Gatchel Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 24, 2020. Gene resided in Peru, Illinois for the last 9 years and previously lived in Roscoe, Illinois for 35 years.
Eugene Francis Gatchel was born on February 21, 1936 in Dixon, Illinois to the late John and Marie (Vincent) Gatchel. He was the fourth of five sons.
Gene joined the United States Marine Corps directly from high school and served for 3 years. Twenty years later, he also served in the United States Army Reserve for 7 years.
Gene married Dolores Farrell on October 3, 1959 at St. Patrick's Church in Rockford, Illinois and they enjoyed a wonderful 60 years together. They were blessed with eight children.
Gene was a member of St. Bridget's parish in Loves Park and St. Peter's Church in South Beloit, Illinois. Gene and Dolores were instrumental in starting the Church of the Holy Spirit in Roscoe, Illinois. They were active members of that parish for many years before returning to St. Peter's. In Peru, Illinois, Gene was was an active member of St. Joseph's Church. He started a prayer chain with his wife after joining the parish. He was a member of the Holy Name Society.
Gene began his career at American Chicle (later Warner Lambert) where he met his wife. He was a respected and dedicated employee for over 35 years. Most of his career was focused in HVAC and he retired as a planner. After retiring, he enjoyed working at Makerite Manufacturing and then Village Green Nursery, when he was able to work with Dolores again.
Gene was a Past Commander of the American Legion, Post 332 in Rockton, Illinois. For his service, he received a Membership Gold Card from the Post in 2006. He was Chaplain of both the Legion and the Rifle Squad, receiving the Chaplain's Cross from the State of Illinois in 2007. He was the first one to receive this honor for Post 332. He served as Chef de Gare of the 40/8 Voiture 844 de Wisconsin in 2007. He was privileged to be Parade Marshall for the Memorial Day Parade in Rockton, Illinois in 2011 in recognition of his work with the Legion. Gene was an endowment member of the NRA which was very close to his heart and he earned several trophies for his shooting.
Family was always the most important priority for him, and he lived a life full of love and humor. He was a devoted husband and caring father. He was a Mr. Fix-it and there was no task he couldn't handle. Everyone who knew him loved him and his thoughtfulness, and knew they could rely on him. Gene was an avid Boston Red Sox fan his entire life. Only later did he discover his love for football and the Dallas Cowboys.
Gene is survived by his wife, Dolores; his sons, John (wife, Becca), Eugene Jr. (wife, Christine) and Thomas (wife, Lisa) and his daughters, Rose, Therese (husband, Jerry) and Anne. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Kenneth, Robert, Donald and Bill; as well as his daughters, Dolores and Mary Anne.
He will be greatly missed, and his memory will be cherished forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for Masses.
Contributions may also be made in his name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Peru, Illinois or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Rockford IL assisted the family.
