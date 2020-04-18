Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Linder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Linder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Linder Obituary
Eugene 'Gene' Linder

Born: May 6, 1949

Died: March 7, 2020

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Eugene "Gene" Linder, 70, of The Villages, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born May 6, 1949 in LaSalle, IL and grew up in Lostant, IL.

Gene graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1972. He married Kathleen August 19, 1972. They lived in the La Salle area for a few years before moving to East Peoria, IL, in 1976. Gene proudly worked for Caterpillar Inc., as a service engineer for 33 1/3 years. After retirement, Gene and Kathy moved to The Villages, FL.

Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Stachowiak) Linder; daughter, Karen Kalinski and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brandon, and Nathan of Stafford, VA; daughter, Michele Poleski and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Alexander, Eleanor, and Xavier of Pearland, TX; sister, Gloria Linder and her husband, Gray Gallogly, of Gilroy, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Mary (Mahnich) Linder.

Donations may be made to at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/GeneLinder.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -