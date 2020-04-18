|
Eugene 'Gene' Linder
Born: May 6, 1949
Died: March 7, 2020
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Eugene "Gene" Linder, 70, of The Villages, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born May 6, 1949 in LaSalle, IL and grew up in Lostant, IL.
Gene graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1972. He married Kathleen August 19, 1972. They lived in the La Salle area for a few years before moving to East Peoria, IL, in 1976. Gene proudly worked for Caterpillar Inc., as a service engineer for 33 1/3 years. After retirement, Gene and Kathy moved to The Villages, FL.
Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Stachowiak) Linder; daughter, Karen Kalinski and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brandon, and Nathan of Stafford, VA; daughter, Michele Poleski and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Alexander, Eleanor, and Xavier of Pearland, TX; sister, Gloria Linder and her husband, Gray Gallogly, of Gilroy, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Mary (Mahnich) Linder.
Donations may be made to at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/GeneLinder.