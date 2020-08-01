Evangelina De La Torre



Born: December 6, 1931; Jalisco, Mexico



Died: July 30, 2020; La Salle



LA SALLE – Evangelina De La Torre, 88, of La Salle passed away July 30, 2020 in her home.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Burial will be in Tijuana, Mexico. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.



Evangelina was born December 6, 1931 in Jalisco, Mexico to Saturnino De La Torre and Maria Lupercio. She married Luis Caldera in 1982 in Mexicali B.C., Mexico.



She is survived by her two daughters, Ana M. (Arturo) Bermudez of LaSalle and Angie (Raul) Rosales of Mendota; three brothers, Arturo, Alfonzo and Oscar; sister, Estela; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons and two daughters.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





