1/1
Evangelina De La Torre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evangelina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangelina De La Torre

Born: December 6, 1931; Jalisco, Mexico

Died: July 30, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Evangelina De La Torre, 88, of La Salle passed away July 30, 2020 in her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Burial will be in Tijuana, Mexico. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.

Evangelina was born December 6, 1931 in Jalisco, Mexico to Saturnino De La Torre and Maria Lupercio. She married Luis Caldera in 1982 in Mexicali B.C., Mexico.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ana M. (Arturo) Bermudez of LaSalle and Angie (Raul) Rosales of Mendota; three brothers, Arturo, Alfonzo and Oscar; sister, Estela; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons and two daughters.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved