Evelyn T. Karl
Evelyn T. Karl

Born: September 19, 1924; La Salle

Died: June 4, 2020; Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Evelyn T. (Bertolino) Karl, 95, formerly of Chicago and Park Ridge, died June 4, 2020, at her home.

She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
