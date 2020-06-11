Evelyn T. Karl
Born: September 19, 1924; La Salle
Died: June 4, 2020; Woodstock
WOODSTOCK – Evelyn T. (Bertolino) Karl, 95, formerly of Chicago and Park Ridge, died June 4, 2020, at her home.
She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Born: September 19, 1924; La Salle
Died: June 4, 2020; Woodstock
WOODSTOCK – Evelyn T. (Bertolino) Karl, 95, formerly of Chicago and Park Ridge, died June 4, 2020, at her home.
She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.