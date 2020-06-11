Evelyn T. Karl



Born: September 19, 1924; La Salle



Died: June 4, 2020; Woodstock



WOODSTOCK – Evelyn T. (Bertolino) Karl, 95, formerly of Chicago and Park Ridge, died June 4, 2020, at her home.



She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.





