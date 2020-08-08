1/1
Fay Dean Vaughn
1922 - 2020
Fay Dean Vaughn

Born: December 13, 1922; McLeansboro

Died: August 5, 2020; Mendota

LAMOILLE – Fay Dean Vaughn, 97, of LaMoille passed away August 5, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Graveside services will be Monday August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenfield Cemetery, LaMoille, with Rev. Rick Wulf officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Fay was born December 13, 1922 in McLeansboro, Illinois. She married Robert Vaughn. Fay enjoyed working at McDonalds. She had a large collection of angels. She enjoyed reading the Bible, working puzzles, listening to WGLC in the mornings while playing solitaire and watching television. She was always wanting "Sugar" (i.e. kisses) from the grandkids.

She is survived by her six grandchildren, Darla Kleckner and Tim Lewis both of Mendota, Jenny Mooney of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Shannon Lewis of LaSalle, Jason Lewis of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Amanda Manion of LaMoille; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Susan C. Lewis of LaMoille.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her son ,Jerry Dean Lewis.

Memorials may be directed to Heritage Health, Mendota.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
