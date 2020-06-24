Florence Marie Pumo
Florence Marie Pumo

Born: June 13, 1924; DePue

Died: June 22, 2020; DePue

Florence Marie Pumo, 96, of DePue, died at 9:05 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Aperion Care Center in Spring Valley Private Mass of Christian Burial for Florence will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DePue with the Rev. Kevin Creegan officiating. Burial services will follow at the DePue Village Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

She was born in DePue on June 13, 1924 to John and Apolonia (Arendarczyk) Kwit. She married Robert F. Pumo on November 10, 1942 in Ottawa. He died in 2000.

She worked at Bassick's in Spring Valley until retirement. Florence was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DePue, the DePue V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary, and the DePue Booster Club.

Florence is survived by 2 sons, Robert (Rosemary) Pumo of Knoxville and Kevin (Samantha) Pumo of Peru; her daughter, Terri Benkse of DePue; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Robert, she was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard Pumo; 4 brothers, Edward, Stanley, William and John Kwit; 1 sister, Emily Siska; and her son-in-law, James Benkse.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
