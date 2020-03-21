|
floyd F. Clark
Born: Nov. 26, 1926; Ancona
Died: March 18, 2020; Peru
LOSTANT – Floyd F. Clark, 93, of Lostant, formerly of the Long Point/Ancona area, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Manor Court, Peru.
A private graveside service will be held at Ancona Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Mr. Clark was born November 26, 1926 in Ancona to Floyd F. and Gladys (Arnold) Clark. He graduated from Long Point High School and served in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After serving his country, he attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. He married Lodene Dominic in 1949, together they had four children. He later married Evelyn (Strode) Breckenridge in Lostant on March 8, 1997; she passed away on April 1, 2016. He attended Richland United Methodist Church and was a member of the Long Point American Legion Post #1217. He was very proud to be a lifelong farmer, being active for over 60 years. His favorite hobbies were woodworking and traveling.
He is survived by his children, David F. (Susan) of Ancona, Alan L. (Gail) of Peru, Thomas R. (Karen) of Long Point and Susan L. Trillet of Batavia; nine grandchildren, Kendra Shelton, Kevin Clark, Brian Clark, Robert Clark, Scott Clark, Becky Clark, Calvin Trillet, Michael Clark and Ryan Trillet; two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Kyler Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Evelyn.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.