Frances Belcher
1925 - 2020
Frances Belcher

Born: September 20, 1925; Spring Valley

Died: August 17, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Frances Cecelia Belcher, 94, of Spring Valley, died at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home.

Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Frances will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Anthony Church of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley. Rev. Scott Potthoff will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bureau. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

Frances was born on September 20, 1925 in Spring Valley to Frank and Clara (Bast) Budley and lived in Bureau until age 10. She married Robert E. Belcher on May 4, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1987.

She worked at the Seneca Shipyards and Day Foundry Company before becoming the bookkeeper for the City of Spring Valley until her retirement in 1994, after 29 years of service. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, where she served as a lector for over 40 years, was active in the Maria Society of the church, and assisted in processing offertory collections. She also belonged to the Spring Valley Women's Club, the Peru V.F.W. Auxiliary, and was a volunteer at St. Margaret Hospital gift shop and a volunteer fundraiser for the March of Dimes. She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, lottery scratch off tickets, and spending time with family and friends. Fran was inducted into the Illinois Valley Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She was a graduate of Hall High School in 1943 and then Brown Business School.

Frances is survived by two sons, Kevin (Marilyn) Belcher of Lancaster, Texas and John Belcher of Spring Valley; four daughters, Mary Sue (Ken Clark) Belcher of Spring Valley, Roseanne (Gregg) Hansen of La Salle, Christine Ernat of Spring Valley, and Patricia (Barry) Rush of Spring Valley; her grandchildren, Francie Belcher, Kelley Sandoval, Justin, Scott and Nicole Ernat, Barry and Kendall Rush, Robert and Eric Hansen, and Kaylin Clark; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jack McClellan; husband, Robert; daughter Laurie Flaherty; sister, Rose Reynolds; and her brother, Leo Budley.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Anthony Church of Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
August 18, 2020
Birthday last year
John Belcher
Son
August 18, 2020
Fran was such a beautiful soul! She always made things fun! Maria society was great with Fran there. She will be missed! Thinking of her family ♥
Rhonda Bezely
Friend
