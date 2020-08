Frances Belcher



Died: August 17, 2020; Spring Valley



SPRING VALLEY – Private funeral services for Frances Belcher, 94, of Spring Valley, who died August 17, were held on Thursday at Nativity of Our Lord Parish. The family would like to announce that due the pandemic, they plan on holding a public celebration of life at a later date. John Belcher, Justin Ernat, Barry Rush, Gerald Ernat, and Robert and Eric Hansen served as pallbearers.





