Francis "Jerry" Bichl
Francis 'Jerry' Bichl

Born: April 15, 1933; Evanston

Died: October 23, 2020; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

LA SALLE – Francis "Jerry" Bichl, 87 of La Salle, passed away October 23, 2020 in Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in St Patrick Church. The Very Rev Paul Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow in St Vincent Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Jerry was born April 15, 1933 in Evanston, IL to Francis and Frances (Bechtel) Bichl and grew up in Wilmette, IL. He attended high school at Campion Jesuit Boarding School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. He served in the Army. Jerry earned his bachelor's degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee and his law degree from DePaul University in Chicago, IL. He married Judy Babs on June 6, 1959 in Chicago and they lived in Arlington Heights. He worked for Brunswick in Chicago until they moved to La Salle in 1968. Jerry then worked at La Salle National Bank, where he was Executive Vice President and head of the Trust Department until his retirement.

He was a member of St Patrick Church. He was a huge fan of Marquette University basketball, the Chicago Bears and Cubs. His family was everything to him.

Jerry is survived by his wife Judy of La Salle; and five children, Fran (Jannell) Bichl of Chicago, Julie (Bruce) Fenza of Plainfield, IL, Cathy (Chris) Illman of Pewaukee, WI, Jenny (Adam) Smith of London, OH, and Mary (Chris) Wahlig of Hartland, WI. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Emily and Ellen Bichl, Matt and Kellie Fenza, Sydney, Maddie and Sophie Illman, Landon and Lily Smith, Marlee , Nikolas ad Jack Wahlig; and his brother, Jeff(Bonnie) Bichl.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joe; two sisters, Joan Lewis and Janice Budinger; and one brother, John Bichl.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFh.com


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Ptak Funeral Home

