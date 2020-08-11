1/1
Francis M. Rapp
1943 - 2020
Francis M. Rapp

Born: May 26, 1943; Mendota

Died: August 8, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Francis Michael Rapp, 77, a resident of the La Salle Veterans' Home at La Salle, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the veterans' home.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a visitation or church service as planned. Public graveside services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tom McMurtrey officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Merritt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Frank was born May 26th 1943 in Mendota to Andrew and Mary (Stenger) Rapp. He married Frances (Johnson) Rapp on January 29, 1968 in Freeport. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He is survived by his brother, Andrew Rapp of Oglesby; stepdaughters, Bernadette (Terry) Hambley, Angela (Ron) Schmitt and Elizabeth Rapp; stepsons, Joseph Rapp, Stephen Rapp and Anthony Rapp; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis in 2014; and his three sisters, Joanne, Theresa and Mary Agnes.

Memorials may be directed to the LaSalle Veterans' Home or Lighthouse Baptist Church, La Salle.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
August 10, 2020
We are blessed to have counted you a member of the MHS Class of '61.
Judith Holley
Friend
