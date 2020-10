Francisco RodriguezMendota – Francisco Rodriguez, age 82, of Franklin, Minnesota and formerly of Mendota, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Franklin Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.Graveside services will be held Monday, October 19th at 1pm in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mendota, IL.Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.