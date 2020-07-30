1/1
Frank D. Hesik
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank D. Hesik

Born: May 23, 1949; Chicago

Died: July 26, 2020; Sublette

SUBLETTE – Frank Daniel Hesik, 77, of Sublette, passed away July 26, 2020 in his home.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Frank was born May 23, 1949 in Chicago to Frank A. and Mary (Ryan) Hesik. He married Sharon Cunningham on April 1, 1962.

Frank served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Mendota Moose Lodge, the 12th Naval District Honor Guard and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Sublette. He was retired from the state of Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and vacationing with the family in Web Lake, Wisconsin on Nicaboyne Lake.

He is survived by two sons, Frank Hesik of Columbus, Ohio and Edward Hesik of Aurora; three daughters, Tina (Brian) Alberts of Elburn, Sheila (Darrell) Pierce of West Brooklyn and Angie (Jon) Westmaas of Montgomery; two brothers, William (Joan) Hesik of South Carolina and Robert (Cindy) Hesik of Web Lake, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife on April 30, 2020.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved