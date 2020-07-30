Frank D. HesikBorn: May 23, 1949; ChicagoDied: July 26, 2020; SubletteSUBLETTE – Frank Daniel Hesik, 77, of Sublette, passed away July 26, 2020 in his home.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.Frank was born May 23, 1949 in Chicago to Frank A. and Mary (Ryan) Hesik. He married Sharon Cunningham on April 1, 1962.Frank served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Mendota Moose Lodge, the 12th Naval District Honor Guard and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Sublette. He was retired from the state of Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and vacationing with the family in Web Lake, Wisconsin on Nicaboyne Lake.He is survived by two sons, Frank Hesik of Columbus, Ohio and Edward Hesik of Aurora; three daughters, Tina (Brian) Alberts of Elburn, Sheila (Darrell) Pierce of West Brooklyn and Angie (Jon) Westmaas of Montgomery; two brothers, William (Joan) Hesik of South Carolina and Robert (Cindy) Hesik of Web Lake, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife on April 30, 2020.Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.