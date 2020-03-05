Home

POWERED BY

Frank LeVelle

Send Flowers
Frank LeVelle Obituary
Frank Berkley LeVelle

Died: March 3, 2020; Streator

STREATOR - Frank Berkley LeVelle, 74, of Streator, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Memorial Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.

Visit muellerfh.com to sign the online guestbook and share remembrances.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -