Frank Berkley LeVelle
Died: March 3, 2020; Streator
STREATOR - Frank Berkley LeVelle, 74, of Streator, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Memorial Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020