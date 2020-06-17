Fred Dinkelman
Fred Dinkelman

Born: November 26, 1919

Died: June 15, 2020

PRINCETON – Fred Dinkelman passedaway Monday, June 15, 2020, in Manor Court of Princeton.

He was born November 26, 1919 in rural Centralia, the son of Fred W. and Marie (Knicker) Dinkelman. He attended high school in Centralia and Sandoval, graduating from the latter in 1938. He graduated with a bachelor's in education degree from Southern Illinois University in 1942. He was drafted into the Army soon after and served in Frt. Benning, Georgia, University of North Carolina and in Germany in military government. After his discharge in 1945, he taught school for 5 years in Putnam and Peoria while attending SIU in summers, earning a master's degree in education.

He married Alice Zurliene in Princeton on January 21, 1950. He worked at Harper-Wyman for over 28 years, retiring in 1984. He loved gardening and golf. He was an avid reader and bridge player, attaining bronze life master. He loved his family and the many card games they played together. He and Alice celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 21, 2010.

He is survived by one daughter, Nancy (John) Wagner of Mahomet; four sons, Michael (Sheila) Dinkelman ofPrinceton, Gary Dinkelman of Terrell, Texas, Thomas (Josie) Dinkelman of Denver, Colorado, and Theodore (Barbara) Dinkelman of McHenry; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy; 4 brothers; and 6 sisters.

Private services willbe held at the Hampshire Colony Congregational Church, Princeton. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-JensenFuneral Home, Princeton.

Private online condolences may be left for his family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Hampshire Colony Congregational Church, Princeton.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
