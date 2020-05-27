Fred H. Hays
Born: April 9, 1928; Murdock
Died: May 20, 2020; Blountville, Tennessee
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Fred Harlen Hays, age 92, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tenn.
He was born April 9, 1928 in Murdock, Ill., a son of the late Paul Roosevelt and Sarah Ellen Turner Hays.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mangum Hays; sons, Michael and Brian Hays; and brothers, Charles, Paul, and Edward Hays.
Fred was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country in the Korean War. He was employed for 31 years at Howell Furniture Company in St. Charles, Ill. and worked as a custodian at a junior high school in Doniphan, Mo. He enjoyed playing the original Nintendo. Fred enjoyed playing Yahtzee, was an avid reader, and a staunch Republican. He did carpentry work; taking after his father and brother, and in his younger years he enjoyed camping and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Kim Parrish and husband Lee and Pamela Sankey and husband Scott; son, Bradley Hays and wife Pat; 14 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Mr. Hays' wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
