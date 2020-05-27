Fred H. Hays
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred H. Hays

Born: April 9, 1928; Murdock

Died: May 20, 2020; Blountville, Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Fred Harlen Hays, age 92, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tenn.

He was born April 9, 1928 in Murdock, Ill., a son of the late Paul Roosevelt and Sarah Ellen Turner Hays.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mangum Hays; sons, Michael and Brian Hays; and brothers, Charles, Paul, and Edward Hays.

Fred was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country in the Korean War. He was employed for 31 years at Howell Furniture Company in St. Charles, Ill. and worked as a custodian at a junior high school in Doniphan, Mo. He enjoyed playing the original Nintendo.  Fred enjoyed playing Yahtzee, was an avid reader, and a staunch Republican. He did carpentry work; taking after his father and brother, and in his younger years he enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by his daughters, Kim Parrish and husband Lee and Pamela Sankey and husband Scott; son, Bradley Hays and wife Pat; 14 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Mr. Hays' wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com.

Arrangements especially for Mr. Hays and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 764-7123
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved