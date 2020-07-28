Frederick Frisch



Died: July 25, 2020



HARDING – Frederick Frisch, 88, of rural Harding, died Saturday, July 25, at his son's home. Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with the Rev. Rich Fassig, pastor of Harding United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Harding Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 33 Veterans' Honor Guard. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing are requested.





