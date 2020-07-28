1/
Frederick Frisch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Frisch

Died: July 25, 2020

HARDING – Frederick Frisch, 88, of rural Harding, died Saturday, July 25, at his son's home. Funeral services will be at 12 noon on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with the Rev. Rich Fassig, pastor of Harding United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Harding Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 33 Veterans' Honor Guard. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing are requested.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved