Gabriel E. Stiennen
Gabriel E. Stiennen

Born: November 5, 2004; Peru

Died: August 1, 2020; Normal

NORMAL – Gabriel Elliott Stiennen, 15, of Normal, formerly of Ladd, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded after services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, https://sptsusa.org.

To express condolences online, please visitwww.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born November 5, 2004 in Peru, son of Darrell Stiennen and Aubrey Walder Stiennen.

Surviving are his father and stepmother, Darrell and Tracey Stiennen of Normal; his mother, Aubrey Stiennen of Ladd and five siblings, Arlington Stiennen of Ladd, Magdalene "Maggie" Stiennen of Normal, Cecelia Taylor of Ladd and Ellie and Beckett Stiennen, both of Normal. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Cathy and Dave Golaszewski of Ottawa; his maternal grandmother, Lynn Walder of Earlville; his step-grandmother, J. Dawn Hieggelke and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one uncle, Christopher Hieggelke.

Gabriel attended Ladd Grade School through eighth grade and Normal Community High School for his freshman year. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, video gaming, magic, Minecraft, bowling, archery and riding his bike.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
