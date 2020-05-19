Gale N. Gilbert
Gale N. Gilbert

Died: May 16, 2020; Marseilles

OTTAWA – Gale Norris Gilbert, age 70, of Ottawa, formerly of Roselle, Illinois, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Aperion Care, Marseilles.

A celebration of Gale's life will be held at a later date, pending lifting of pandemic restrictions. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.
