Or Copy this URL to Share

Gale N. Gilbert



Died: May 16, 2020; Marseilles



OTTAWA – Gale Norris Gilbert, age 70, of Ottawa, formerly of Roselle, Illinois, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Aperion Care, Marseilles.



A celebration of Gale's life will be held at a later date, pending lifting of pandemic restrictions. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store