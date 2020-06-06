Gary A. Puffpaff
Gary A. Puffpaff

Died: May 29, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Gary A. Puffpaff, 48, of La Salle, died unexpectedly at home on May 29, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
