Gary A. Puffpaff
Died: May 29, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Gary A. Puffpaff, 48, of La Salle, died unexpectedly at home on May 29, 2020.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.