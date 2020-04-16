|
Gary Castelli
Born: April 27, 1955
Died: March 20, 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gary Castelli, 65, passed away on March 20, 2020, in the hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Gary grew up in La Salle. He was born April 27, 1955 to Josephine and Guy Castelli of La Salle. He married his wife, Paulette, in 1978.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette; two daughters, Dawn Castelli of Oglesby and Natalie (James) Morgon of Fernandina Beach, Florida; two stepdaughters, Rhonda (Mark) Leija of Arlington, IL and Angela (John) Walker of Hennepin, IL; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; his brother, Al Castelli of La Salle; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and their husbands, Pat (Leroy) Wiesbrock, Sylvia (Bernard) Wren, and Judy (Jim) McVey.
A celebration of Gary's life will be scheduled for a date in the future.