Gary Harrison
Died: June 19, 2020; Peru, IL
Peru – Gary Harrison, 83, of Peru, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Service will be private. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements. Full obituary will be in next week's paper.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.