Gary Harrison
Gary Harrison

Died: June 19, 2020; Peru, IL

Peru – Gary Harrison, 83, of Peru, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Service will be private. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements. Full obituary will be in next week's paper.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
