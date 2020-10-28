Gary L. Edgcomb
Born: May 29, 1946; La Salle
Died: October 25, 2020; Rockford
LA SALLE – Gary L. Edgcomb, 74, of La Salle, passed away October 25, 2020 in St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Ptak Funeral Home. Fr. Thomas Otto will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required and capacity limits are in place.
Gary was born May 29, 1946 in La Salle to Thomas and Frances (Supan) Edgcomb. He married Karen Kiest May 21, 1971 in Ottawa. Gary served in the Army from 1966 to 1968. He retired from Complete Industrial in Peru after 37 years. Gary loved being outside, working in his yard, gardening and traveling with his family. He was a member and was very active in the United Steelworkers #436.
Gary is survived by his wife, Karen of La Salle; two sons, Jason (Angie) Edgcomb of Peru and Joe (Juanita) Edgcomb of Peru; three grandchildren, Anthony, Macy and Sienna; and three sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Soens of La Salle, Linda (Jerry) Leslie of Earlville and Diane Andersen of Standard.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jennifer in 2018; eight brothers; and two sisters.
The family would like to acknowledge that anyone who can't attend the visitation can express their condolences and share memories on PtakFh.com
.