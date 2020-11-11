Gary R. Roach
Born: March 27, 1933; Joliet
Died: November 8, 2020; Spring Valley
PERU – Gary R. Roach, 87 of Peru, passed away November 8, 2020 in Aperion Care of Spring Valley.
Memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at St Joseph Church. Monsignor Richard Soseman will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at St Vincent Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday in the church from 12:00 until 1 p.m. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Gary was born March 27, 1933 in Joliet, IL to Garrett and Margaret (Lyons) Roach. He was a pipefitter with the Local 81 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union since 1954. Gary was a member of St Joseph Church. He was an avid golfer and loved golfing with his grandson, Ian.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Padron of Orlando, FL, and Sue Judge of St Charles, IL; four sons, Gary (Sue) Roach of Palmetto Bay, FL, William E. (Amy) Roach of Hennepin, IL, Douglas (Michelle) Roach of Weston, FL and Dr James Roach of Weston, FL; 12 grandchildren; and one sister, Marge Kissel of Springfield, IL.
Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Greening.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFH.com