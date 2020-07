Gary Wall



Died: July 6, 2020; La Salle



LA SALLE – Gary Wall, 61, of La Salle died July 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in his residence.



Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial Mass will be July 17 at 10 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church. Burial will be in Peru City Cemetery.



Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.





