Gayle L. Pillion
Gayle L. Pillion

Born: May 27, 1944; Ottawa

Died: October 26, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Gayle L. Pillion, 76, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 30 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery at a later date.

Gayle was born May 27, 1944, in Ottawa to John and Birdie (Burkhart) Redlich. She married Robert Pillion on January 23, 1965 at St. Patrick's Church.

Gayle was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and especially enjoyed attending all of her grandkids' sports and activities. She was very proud of her grandchildren. Gayle was always happy to beat Bob at a game of golf and brag about her three holes-in-one. She loved taking trips with Bob, and traveling to Florida for the winter the last 15 years. She was a member of Earlville Country Club and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; three children, Robert (Anne) Pillion, Jr., Michael (Jennifer) Pillion, and Laurie (Joe Cook) Pillion; five grandchildren, Jack, Kate, Tess, Lauren, and Brendan; and her sister, Diane (Malachy) O'Connell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pallbearers will be Robert Pillion Jr., Michael Pillion, Jack Pillion, Brendan Pillion, Joe Cook, Michael Newton, and John Liebhart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Columba Building Fund.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in News Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
