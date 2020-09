Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Gene K. Peisker



Died: September 6, 2020



OTTAWA – Reverend Gene Peisker went home to Jesus early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion, where he resided following a long convalescence due to a stroke in 2013.



The family held a private graveside service to celebrate Gene's life, in keeping with safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa, assisted with arrangements.





