Reverend Gene PeiskerDied: September 6, 2020OTTAWA – Reverend Gene Peisker, 83, of Ottawa, went home to Jesus on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion where he resided during a long convalescence. Arrangements are pending at the Mueller funeral Home in Ottawa.