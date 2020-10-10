1/1
Geneva Ann Ernat
Geneva Ann Ernat

Born: June 21, 1927; West Brooklyn

Died: October 7, 2020; Ottawa

PERU – Geneva Ann (Schimmer) Ernat, 93, of rural Peru, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor of St. Mary's Church, Peru, officiating. Private burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ernat was born July 21, 1927 in West Brooklyn to Arthur and Elizabeth (Longbein) Schimmer. She was a graduate of Amboy High School. She married Robert Ernat on August 21, 1961 at St. Mary's Church, Peru. He passed away March 18, 2011.

Mrs. Ernat was a homemaker and farm wife, assisting her husband with the farm. She also worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart for many years. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Peru. She loved her dogs.

Survivors include three children, Cynthia Ernat, Don (Stacey) Ernat and Phil Ernat all of Peru; and four grandchildren, Brantley, Amethyst, Addison and Bentlea.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her sister, Lois Schimmer.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
