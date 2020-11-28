Genevieve J. White
Born: August 27, 1927; La Salle
Died: November 25, 2020; Spring Valley
LA SALLE – Genevieve J. (Rosczyk) White, 93, of La Salle, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Aperion Care in Spring Valley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle with Rev. Thomas Otto officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth?s Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 10-10:50 AM Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mrs. White was born August 27, 1927 in La Salle to Ignatius and Caroline (Nowakowski) Rosczyk. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Martin White on March 6, 1948 at St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle. He passed away February 14, 1995.
Mrs. White was a member of St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle. She enjoyed playing bingo and going fishing with her husband.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aperion Care, Spring Valley for the loving care they showed over the years.
Survivors include four children, Dale White of Elyria, OH, Diane (Tom) Sullivan of Madison, WI, Sandra (Leon) Berry of Charleston, SC and Glenn White of LaSalle; five grandchildren, John White, Nicholas and Zachary Roush and James and Katie Sullivan; one great-grandson, Alexander Roush; two sisters, Harriet Bartashius of LaSalle and Irene (Harold) May of Ladd and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Wayne White; four sisters, Sophie Woods, Florence Lindenmeyer, Rosie Antolik and Josephine Orlandini and two brothers, Stanley Rosczyk and Chester Ross.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.