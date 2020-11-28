1/1
Genevieve J. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve J. White

Born: August 27, 1927; La Salle

Died: November 25, 2020; Spring Valley

LA SALLE – Genevieve J. (Rosczyk) White, 93, of La Salle, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Aperion Care in Spring Valley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle with Rev. Thomas Otto officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth?s Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 10-10:50 AM Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Mrs. White was born August 27, 1927 in La Salle to Ignatius and Caroline (Nowakowski) Rosczyk. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Martin White on March 6, 1948 at St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle. He passed away February 14, 1995.

Mrs. White was a member of St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle. She enjoyed playing bingo and going fishing with her husband.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aperion Care, Spring Valley for the loving care they showed over the years.

Survivors include four children, Dale White of Elyria, OH, Diane (Tom) Sullivan of Madison, WI, Sandra (Leon) Berry of Charleston, SC and Glenn White of LaSalle; five grandchildren, John White, Nicholas and Zachary Roush and James and Katie Sullivan; one great-grandson, Alexander Roush; two sisters, Harriet Bartashius of LaSalle and Irene (Harold) May of Ladd and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Wayne White; four sisters, Sophie Woods, Florence Lindenmeyer, Rosie Antolik and Josephine Orlandini and two brothers, Stanley Rosczyk and Chester Ross.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved