George Caldwell
George Caldwell

Born: November 11, 1939; Peru

Died: November 22, 2020; Peru

PERU – George Caldwell, 81, of Peru, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, in Manor Court of Peru.

Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in LaSalle. The Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling arrangements.

George was born in Peru on November 11, 1939 to Carl and Theodosia (Frost) Caldwell. He graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1958 and Illinois State University in 1968 with a B.S. in education. George taught at Dalzell, Dimmick, and LaMoille Schools for many years. He then operated Early Days Furniture in LaMoille. He enjoyed antiquing and genealogy.

George is survived by his children, Deborah (Thomas) Anderson of Osceola, WI, Deanne Pinter of Newaygo, MI, Darryl Caldwell of Chicago, Denise (Dennis) Beck of Rock Falls, and Dana (Scott) Sester of Oswego; 12 grandchildren, Morgan, Megan, Alex, Mary, Laura, Kathryn, Jennifer, Matthew, Andy, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Olivia; 10 great-grandchildren, Griffin, Aaron, Ethan, Faith, Joshua, Tyler, Grayson, Amaya, Madison, and Damien; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Kathryn Caldwell; three brothers, Paul, David, and Everette; and one sister Ruth.

His family is very grateful for all the wonderful staff at Liberty Village for the loving care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Manor Court in Peru.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
