George e. thompson
Born: July 8, 1940; La Salle, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; Peru, IL
SPRING VALLEY – George E. Thompson, 80, of Spring Valley, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Manor Court of Peru.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Private burial services will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Betty Delgado of Trinity United Church of Christ will officiate.
George was born on July 8, 1940 in La Salle to Pearle and Margaret (Bennett) Thompson. He married Judith Trimmer in 1963 in Seatonville, IL. Judy preceded him in death on July 1, 2020.
George was a graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School. He was retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1984.
George is survived by his children, Kathy (Bill) Matthews of Oglesby, Robert (Laura) Thompson of Katy, TX, Steven Thompson of Princeton, and Alan (Leigh-Anne) Thompson of Oglesby; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Izabella (Izzy), Elijah (E.J.), Christina (Chrissy), Amanda (Mandy), Megan, Ellie, and William (Billy); three sisters, Marguerite Murphy of Aurora, Millie Bruski of Peru, and Anna (Tom) Schweickert of Collinsville; his brother, John (Carol) Thompson of Warrenville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Judy, George was also preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carole Jean Davis and Nancy Uranich.
Memorials in George's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
