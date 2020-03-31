|
George R. koch
Born: Dec. 7, 1939; Chicago
Died: March 28, 2020; Ottawa
UTICA – George R. Koch, 80, of Utica died at 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and burial will take place at a later date. Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on December 7, 1939 in Chicago, to George F. and Naomi (Reynolds) Koch.
He married Margaret Brown on April 15, 1960 in Iowa. George was a stationary freman at O'Hare Airport for 12 years. He was a member of Trinity United Church in La Salle.
Survivors include his wife Margaret, of Utica; two daughters, Kimberly Strecker of Utica and Jane Koch Veloria of Chicago; three grandchildren, Steven Strecker and Reilly and Bailey Veloria; sister, Barbara Crevey of Minnesota; two nieces, Robin (Ray) Settle of Minnesota and Sue (Roger) Wilson of Wisconsin; nephew, Adam Goodlake of Florida; daughter-in-law, Sandra Grubarof Utica
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, George in 2018.
